Mary (Eckstein) Heiby
Bucyrus - Mary Heiby (Eckstein), was born on June 14, 1930, on a small farm in New Washington, Ohio and died at the age of 89 years on March 3, 2020. Mary was born June 14, 1930 in New Washington, OH to the late William Edward and Ida Belle (Tribolet) Eckstein. She married Donald Heiby on September 10, 1950.
Mary is survived by her husband, Donald Heiby, two daughters ; Lynn Heiby of Bucyrus, Ohio and Dawn Cheyney (Tom) of Berea, Ohio. She was blessed with one grandson, Judd Cheyney (Sarah), of Orlando, Florida.
Mary was a self- taught seamstress and crocheted beautiful items for her family. She made amazing pies and cookies too. She retired from Ohio Mutual and United Ohio Insurance. In retirement, she volunteered with her loving husband to support and bring joy to the residents of Heartland. Mary was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 12:00 noon in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Gene Luidhardt S.A.M officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020