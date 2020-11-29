Mary Kiess
BUCYRUS - Mary G. Kiess, 95, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, finding a way to bring those nearest to her heart together amidst these challenging times. Her passing occurred at Carlisle Place where she had received much love and formed many friendships throughout her 10 plus years of residence.
Considered to be a member of the greatest generation, Mary was born December 28, 1924 in Statesville, NC to the late Gilbert P. and Cora Lee (Crabtree) Hubble. Her family moved to Bucyrus when she was a young teenager and she was proud of her time spent as a majorette in the band, graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1943. She was a 1947 graduate of Bowling Green State University, receiving her Bachelor of Science in education. During a couple of summers while in college, Mary had the privilege of staying with her sister and brother-in-law in Oakridge TN where she worked on the Manhattan Project. Also, during this time, on August 22, 1946, she married W. Eugene Kiess, who preceded her in death on April 28, 1997.
Mary taught English and Physical Education at Bucyrus for a few years before staying home and caring for her family. At this time, she also became the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Kiess Electric and managed everything from billing to payroll for 47 years.
Mary lived a full life and always put her family first. From singing them to sleep when they were young to following them with their activities as they grew older, she was their greatest provider. Mary cherished the many years spent hosting and preparing holiday meals and she cooked some really good ones. Of all her creations, she will certainly be remembered for her handmade spaghetti, fudge, and caramels. She was the one responsible for introducing and instilling faith into the lives of her children, through her 50 plus years of worshiping at the First Presbyterian Church.
Mary spent 12 years serving on the Wynford School Board and was proud to have been their first female board member and president. She was active in Wynford Athletic Boosters, Band Boosters, PTO, mother's club and volunteered time at the hospital gift shop.
Earlier in life, Mary and Gene enjoyed dancing, when their bodies allowed, and she loved playing bridge with friends. Looking her best was important and she always had to have a matching purse and shoes. New York City was her favorite place to visit and she also enjoyed many weekends with family and friends at their pink trailer at Lake Erie.
She is survived by her greatest accomplishments, including five children, Connie (Gene) Best, Candace (Tom) Schreck, Kim (Julia) Kiess, Jill (Rick) Bauer and Jeff Kiess; 14 grandchildren, Scott Best, Jaime Best, Tobey Schreck, Tara Schreck, Aubrey Mason, Holly Kozinski, Kolter Kiess, Jamie Kiess, K.C. Kiess, Zachary Bauer, Brett Bauer, Josh Kiess, Jesse Kiess and Jordan Kiess as well as many great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to Gene, her husband of nearly 51 years, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill (Margaret) Hubble, Ralph (Lou) Hubble and Robert (Dot) Hubble; one sister, Jean (Hugh) Black and one niece, Tamara Hubble.
Her family will celebrate her life privately and Mary will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Donations can be made payable to either Caitlin's Smiles, (an organization founded following the death of Mary's great niece, Caitlin Hornung; helping children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses by giving them hope, laughs and smiles) or to Tara Schreck for the benefit of Mary's great grandson, Crosby Hieber who's battling Neuroblastoma. These gifts will be accepted through the Wise Funeral Service and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com
