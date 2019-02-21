|
Mary L. Roe
Bucyrus - Mary Louise (Quinn) Roe, 84, of Bucyrus passed away Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.
She was born on June 17, 1934 in Eastport, Maine and graduated from Pembroke High School in 1952. Mary made her way north to Caribou where she worked for Newberry Stores and met a young airman from Kentucky named Harlan F. Roe on a blind date. They were married in nearby Canada on August 5, 1954 and moved around with the Air Force until moving to Kentucky where Harlan farmed, and settling in Bucyrus in 1969 where he worked for Swan Rubber and Galion Iron Works. Harlan preceded her in death on January 3, 2018.
Mary will be remembered for always thinking the best of people and her incredible kindness. She was raised in a home where everything was made from scratch and was, in turn, a gifted cook, baker, and homemaker. Once they settled in Bucyrus, her favorite memories were of the close neighborhood where she raised her family and being affectionately known as "Granny" to her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed listening to country-western music, taking care of her pets, and adding to her bell and recipe collections. She was a woman of deep faith whose Bible was always close. Mary was saved and baptized in the Lincoln Ave. Church of Christ where she was an active member.
Mary is survived by children, Michael (Katy) Roe, John (Kimberly) Roe, Jo Ann (Ron) Patrick, Curt (Laura) Roe, and Jeff (Tammy) Roe; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren with one expected; sister, Rena (Bob) Stackhouse and sister-in-law, Pauline Quinn, both of Calais, Maine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nina (Brown) Wentworth and siblings, Roy Quinn, Ruth (Pete) Nadeau, and Dale Wentworth.
Services will be held on Friday, February 22 at Lincoln Ave. Church of Christ, 400 Lincoln Ave, Bucyrus. Visitation will be held from 11 am - 12:55 pm and her funeral will begin at 1:00 pm with Russell Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Lincoln Ave. Church of Christ and given through Wise Funeral Service. Photos and memories can be shared on Mary's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 21, 2019