Mary P. CladyBUCYRUS - A memorial mass for Mary Patricia Clady will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus on Saturday, July 11 at 11 AM.Father Paul Fahrbach will be celebrant.She was preceded in death by her husband Clark N. Clady, their infant daughter Kathy Marie, and one granddaughter Cheyenne Clady.Mary was employed at Bucyrus Community Hospital in the Obstetrics department for 20 years and also worked as an LPN at Tiffin Developmental Center.Surviving children are Mike (Glenda) Clady of Indiana, Teresa Reiter of Galion, Sue (Doug) Horsley of Bucyrus, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.