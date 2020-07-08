1/
Mary P. Clady
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary P. Clady

BUCYRUS - A memorial mass for Mary Patricia Clady will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus on Saturday, July 11 at 11 AM.

Father Paul Fahrbach will be celebrant.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clark N. Clady, their infant daughter Kathy Marie, and one granddaughter Cheyenne Clady.

Mary was employed at Bucyrus Community Hospital in the Obstetrics department for 20 years and also worked as an LPN at Tiffin Developmental Center.

Surviving children are Mike (Glenda) Clady of Indiana, Teresa Reiter of Galion, Sue (Doug) Horsley of Bucyrus, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved