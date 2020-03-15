|
Mary Patricia Clady
Mary Patricia Clady 95, passed peacefully at Orchard Park Assisted Living on March 13, 2020 where she resided this past year. The eldest daughter, she was born to John Thomas Sheahan and Gaynelle (Hayden) Sheahan at St. Rose Hospital, Great Bend, Kansas. In her early childhood she lived in Hoisington, Kansas. She married Clark N. Clady, April 13, 1944 and he preceded her in death in March 2003. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Marie Clady and a Granddaughter Cheyenne Marie Clady, Sisters: Margaret Dixon, Albuquerque, NM, Delia and Therese Sheahan who were infants in 1930, Delores Liggett, Newton, KS, Betty Baxter, Wichita, KS, Francean Brown, Hutchinson, KS, Sr. Master Sargent Jim Sheahan of the US Air Force.
Mary graduated from St. John School and Mount Saint Scholastica, Atchison, KS. She resided in Atchison, KS many years with her Aunt Mary Francis Sheahan and Uncle Joseph Sheahan.
Prior to her marriage, she was a student cadet nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital, Kansas City, KS.
Mary was employed at Bucyrus Community Hospital in the Obstetrics department for 20 years and a past District Deputy of Royal Neighbors of America. She also worked as an LPN at Tiffin Developmental Center.
Member of: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, USO - Washington, DC, Rosary Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, CONTACT Crawford County.
Children Surviving: Michael B. Clady (Glenda) of Indiana, Teresa Reiter of Galion, Susan (Doug) Horsley of Bucyrus. Grandchildren: Kim Clady Fournier of Fall River, MA, David (Missy) Rettig, Madison, Indiana, Jennifer (Marshall) Bickert, Springfield, VA, Erin (Ryon) Bickert of Galion, Cara (Russ) Neblock of Rossford, OH. There are 12 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial to follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass. Memorials may be made to Kindred Care Hospice of Marion, OH. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020