TIRO - Melvin Lawrence James, 85, of Tiro, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
He was born September 18, 1934 at home in Congress Twp., Morrow County, Ohio to the late Coy and Elsie (Campbell) James. Melvin graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1953 and served in the Navy from 1956-57. On November 2, 1958 in Liberty Twp., Bucyrus, he married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Feik. They shared 58 years of marriage until her passing on June 21, 2017.
Melvin was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed traveling to Florida and Iowa to visit family and friends. He was an active 50 plus year member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Bucyrus, serving on the church consistory; was a member of the Men's Brotherhood; sang in the choir and was an assistant Sunday School Teacher.
Melvin not only considered farming his livelihood but also a hobby. He enjoyed caring for his land and animals every day of the week. Sundays were also very special, as it meant church, a family meal, and a long drive in the country to check out other farms. Their trips always included a stop for ice cream, one of Melvin's favorite treats.
He is survived by two sons, Marvin (Kara) James of Tiro, and Michael (Elizabeth) James of Westerville; five grandchildren, Britney (Landyn) Hill, Braxton James, Carson James, Alex James and Ellie James; one great grandson, James Hill; two siblings, Wayne (Debbie) James of Gainesville, Florida and Laura May Cobb of Bucyrus as well as many extended family members. In addition to his wife Catherine, Melvin was preceded in death by two brothers, Vaughn James, and Gerald "Jesse" James.
His family will receive friends from 10-10:55 am Saturday, August 15 at Wise Funeral Service where his funeral will begin that morning at 11:00 am with Pastor Gary Schiefer and Pastor Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the US Navy Honor Guard.
Donations can be made payable to either St. John's UCC or to Fairhaven Community and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on Melvin's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
