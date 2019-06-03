Michael A Hancock



Bucyrus - Michael Allen Hancock, age 77, went to be with the Lord and join his wife Peggy on May 31, 2019. Michael was born to the late Harry and Eileen (Carle) Hancock on July 26, 1941 in Bucyrus Ohio. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Peggy Hancock, brothers, David J. Hancock, William C. Hancock, and Jeff J. Hancock, grandson, Michael Harris.



Michael is survived by his daughters, Jodi and Juli(Kevin) Lashley; son-in-law, Phil Harris; grandchildren, Lindsay Harris, Elizabeth Harris, and Faith Lashley, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Michael retired from Timken after 33 years. In his younger years he worked at General Motors in Mansfield and a State Highway Patrolman. He was in the Air Force and had a short stint in Okinawa as a Morse Code interpreter. He had a passion for gardening, he was very knowledgeable on plants, and had been in bowling leagues at Suburban Lanes. He was a follower of Jesus Christ.



Visiting hours are Thursday June 6, from 3PM-5PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service following the visitation at 5PM. Pastor Steve Burkhalter will be officiating services. Please send flowers in place of memorials.