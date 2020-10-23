Michael A. Willacker
PLYMOUTH - Michael Anthony Willacker, 57, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.
Mike was born May 31, 1963 in Galion, where he resided for a short time before moving to the rural Bucyrus area. He was a 1981 graduate of Wynford High School. Mike worked a few jobs while patiently waiting for a position with the US Postal Service to open up. Around the age of 23, he was hired in as a letter carrier with the Mansfield office, working his way up to Postmaster of the Galion office. He led that department for several years until becoming the Postmaster in Bucyrus where he proudly led his staff for approximately five years. Mike loved his employees and always did his best to show his appreciation for their hard work. Mike was also proud to have published a historical book about the Galion Post Office. Overall, Mike enjoyed his 33-year career with the US Postal Service.
Mike was formerly married to Diane Stockmaster, who survives and together they brought three wonderful children into the world. He devoted his life to their upbringing and loved being a hands-on dad. He was coach of anything they participated in and as they grew to be adults, he made them priority number one when they needed help with a project. There were many boating and jet ski rides on the water of Delaware State Park. He was also the glue that held the family together and loved hosting a monthly family meal, held on the first Sunday of every month which he personally prepared. He also enjoyed holiday gatherings and they always ended with a family card game. Over the years, there were many travels and most recently he laid out a highly detailed trip to the Outer Banks which included a completed photo album for all to reflect on the good times.
Mike enjoyed golfing and a weekly card games with friends. He recently got into fantasy football and certainly would have won this year. He felt proud to be able to care for his mom and there were many evenings spent on the front porch in his rocker. He also enjoyed reading books on history and catching up with past episodes of Big Bang Theory.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plymouth and was a past president of the Col. Crawford School Board. While serving as board president he had the honor of presenting a high school diploma to his son and a young lady who became his daughter-in-law. He was also humbled to have been named Citizen of the Year by Col. Crawford schools during the 2005-06 school year.
After every visit or encounter, Mike always shared a hug and kiss with those he loved and this includes his mother, Julia "Jules" Willacker; father, James (Laura) Willacker; three children, Alexander Willacker, Bradley (Shelby) Willacker and Hannah Willacker; a granddaughter, Annabella, who referred to him as "paw paw"; two sisters, Lori (Timothy) Strohm and Adrienne (David) Murphy as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Mike will be held from 1-5 pm Sunday, October 25 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 117 Sandusky St, Plymouth with Fr. Christopher Mileski as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.
Donations can be made payable to Col. Crawford Athletic Boosters and will be accepted through the funeral home or at the church on morning of services. Memories and photographs are encouraged to be shared with others on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.