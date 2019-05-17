|
Michael E. Hofmann
Bucyrus - Michael E. Hofmann, 57, of Bucyrus died early Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home under the care of Homecare Matters Hospice after years of battling cancer.
Born in Bucyrus on January 30, 1962 to the late Harry E. Hofmann and Ruth M. (Greilich) Hofmann, he was a proud member of a German immigrant family and the first of his siblings to be born in the US. Michael graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1980. He worked as a self-employed painter and his work stood the test of time. Countless homes and businesses were expertly painted by Mike including Baker's Pizza. Mike also was a licensed insurance adjuster, most recently working on Hurricane Katrina claims in Texas.
He is best known for his music. He was a gifted songwriter and vocalist, singing lead for a number of area bands including Prysm Lynx, Almost Human, and Josie's Well. He loved performing, especially seeing those in attendance set aside their cares for a brief time to be entertained by his craft. Even as his health declined in recent months, he was still the life of the party, with friends visiting and sharing their love of music with him in his home. Aside from work and music, Mike was a family man who loved his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and walking his "girls" Roxy & Ginger and other precious dogs each morning. He also loved to travel, usually near waters with trips to the coast of Texas and several cruises high on his list. His favorite trip though, was to Hawaii in October 2007 when he married the love of his life, the former Debbie Todd, who he met at one of his concerts. He loved people, loved kids, loved music, and loved making people laugh.
Mike is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Dustin (Missy) Hofmann; stepsons, Eric (Samantha) Stover and Joshua Noel; grandchildren, Ava, Mila, and Ellie; siblings, Dagmar (Jim) Hancock, Angelika (Jim) Lederer, Hans (Mary) Hofmann, and Heidi (Todd) Roll; and was the "favorite uncle" of numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Dustin Stover.
Mike's family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus where his service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am with Chaplain Rick Utt Jr. officiating.
Those wishing to make memorial donations can make gifts payable to Metronome Music Scholarship Fund (assists youth in need with lesson fees), Homecare Matters Hospice, or Humane Society Serving Crawford County and may be given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Mike's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 17, 2019