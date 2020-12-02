Michael G. Connors



Perris, CA - Michael G. Connors, 75, of Perris, CA passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Citrus Court Assisted Living facility in Hemet, CA. He was born January 17, 1945 in Bucyrus, OH and was of proud Macedonian heritage.



Mike was a 1963 graduate of Bucyrus High School and a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH dual majoring in Economics and East Asian studies. He worked as a field engineer for AMP Inc. and Tyco Electronics for many years and loved dining out, movies, playing chess, traveling and going on cruises where he acted as a tournament director for bridge games. He was passionate about watching and playing Fantasy Football and being a fan of the Michigan Wolverines even though his uncle was co-captain and an All-American on the Ohio State University football team in 1938.



Mike is survived by his son Greg (Dorothy) Connors of Galion, granddaughter Tonya (Brandon) Robinson and great granddaughters Heidi and Harlow of Jacksonville, NC, sister-in-law Jane McMichael, nephew Casey (Brenda) McMichael and their sons Ryan and Connor all of Bucyrus, niece Mardi Fraley and her daughters Maggie and Avery of Ashville. Also surviving are cousins Marjorie Nawrocki, Louanne Fitton both of Tucson, AZ, Angelina Wenner of Sunbury and many more family members, friends and colleagues across the country including his closest friend Jim (Ann) Baker of Plano, TX.



He was preceded in death by his father Albert, mother Mary McMichael, brother Carl McMichael, grandmother Anastasia Mavroff, aunts Fannie Dewinter, Helen Gibson-Green, uncle Carl (Jeanne) Kaplanoff, and cousin Carla Kaplanoff.



Michael was an avid cat lover and it was important to him that pets be spayed or neutered. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society in his honor. Inurnment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery in California.









