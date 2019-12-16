|
Michael G. Moran
Bucyrus - Michael G. Moran, 72, of Bucyrus passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, of an apparent heart attack. His death was unexpected. Mike was born June 7, 1947, in Lackawanna, NY to the late Henry A. and Dorothy H. (Ludlow) Moran. He was married April 4, 1975 to Pauline (Smith) Moran who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Patrick J. and Arthur H. Moran.
Mike is also survived by children Theresa Auck of Bucyrus; David (Cristy) Hess of Lakeland, FL; Diana (Jay) Moss of Ashland; Sheryl (Victor) Moran-Amesquita of Bucyrus; grandchildren Elizabeth (Damon Adams) Lutz, Bellfontaine; Joshua Auck, Bucyrus; Emily Moss of San Francisco, CA; Jacob and Eli Moss both of Ashland; Stephen (Ashley) Hess and Daniel Hess both of Lakeland, FL; Emily (Nick) Ray of Bexley; Kristin (Sean) Coppler of Galion; Rebekah Hess of Lakeland, FL; Faith and Dominic Amesquita of Bucyrus; 10 great grandchildren; sister Rose M. (Allen) Wagner of Bucyrus, and sister-in-law Belinda Moran of Garderville, Nevada.
Mike attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1965. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. Mike furthered his education at the United Association Welding School and Southern Ohio Manpower Center. He worked at Schott Brothers, Patterson Pontiac, International Harvester, and Goodyear Service Store in Bucyrus prior to working many years as a welder. Mike was primarily a pipeline welder working on the Trans Alaska Pipeline, Columbia Gas Pipeline and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. He also held positions at Peabody in Galion, Galion Manufacturing, and Marion Power Shovel.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019