Michael Recker
New Washington - Michael H. Recker, 61, of rural New Washington, Ohio died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 15, 1958 in Lima to the late Virgil and Mary Agnes (Knueven) Recker and "barely graduated" from Kalida High School in 1976. He worked in trucking and farming, most recently for Barr-Nunn Trucking, driving all over the eastern United States and enjoying the time with his companion in life, work, and happiness, Michele K. (Schomaeker) Recker. They were married in 1987 and she preceded him in death May 2, 2018. He sorely missed her love and companionship.
Mike will be remembered as a simple man who loved the quietness of country life. He took recent interest in woodworking and self-sustained farming and living. He enjoyed listening to country music at home and over the road and dearly loved his large family and their gatherings.
Mike will be missed by his sons, Sam Recker and Jack Recker; stepson, Jeremy Frey; siblings, Jane (Fred) Schnipke, Ron (Donna) Recker, Judy (Steve) Rosengarden, Kathy ("Pork") Ellerbrock, Sandy (Roger) Fuerst, Eileen (Carl) Schroeder, Ruth (Bob) Ellerbrock, Nick (Terri) Recker, Connie (Mike) Schmitz, Rick (Marge) Recker, Denny (Kathy) Recker, and Steve (Sue) Recker; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Mike was preceded in death by infant siblings, Danny and Mary Recker.
The Recker family will gather on Saturday, June 29 from 2-5 pm to celebrate Mike's life at VFW Post 9142, 212 W 2nd St in Ottawa, Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to or a and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Mike's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 22, 2019