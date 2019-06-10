Mildred A. Friend



Waukee, Iowa - Mildred A. Friend 86, formerly of Bucyrus and most recently of Waukee, Iowa passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Waukee. Mildred was born February 13, 1933 in Cleveland, OH to the late Rudolph and Katie (Packer) Straubaugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Thomas E. Friend July 28, 2007, daughter Linda Friend, and one infant brother.



Mildred is survived by sons Kevin (Robin) Friend of Iowa and Thomas (Lucia) Friend of New Jersey as well as two grandchildren Kaleigh and Kyle.



Prior to Mildred's marriage she worked at the Cleveland Terminal Tower and while living in Bucyrus, in addition to being a homemaker, worked at Swan and BAJA Boats. Mildred moved from Bucyrus in the 1990's to North Carolina and Tiffin. Following her daughter's death, Mildred moved to New Hampshire for a couple years and then to Iowa near her son Kevin. She always called Bucyrus, Ohio home and was a fan of O.S.U. Football and the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the