|
|
Mildred Frey
Upper Sandusky - Mildred L. "Millie" Frey, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Sycamore, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:47pm at the home of her daughter in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Millie was born on January 8, 1927 to Gale E. and Ruth (Culver) Bridge in Harpster, Ohio. She married Glen Frey in Greenup, Kentucky on May 28, 1949 and he passed away on June 12, 1992.
Millie is survived by her children: Sue Stander of Bucyrus, Ohio, Patty (Dave) Mowery of Upper Sandusky, Daniel Frey of Upper Sandusky, and Tom Frey of Wyandot, Ohio. 11 grandchildren: Heather (Brian) Frey Smith, Alisha (Jason) Shade, Mark Ratliff, Eric Ratliff, Katie (Allen Frost) Thomas, Jeff Mowery, Alicia Mowery, Phillip Frey, Alan Frey, Matthew Frey, along with 21 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by 2 sisters; Mary Kathryn Bower of Harpster, Ohio, and Bonnie Veach of Wahoo, Nebraska. 2 sister in laws, Jean (Harold) Stone of Harpster, Ohio, and Susie Frey of Harpster.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Eric Randall Frey, grandson Nicholas Frey, sister Dorothy Starner, son in law Randy Stander, and a daughter in law Diana Frey, and her special companion, Leonard Beekman.
Mildred graduated from Harpster high school in 1945 and went on to work at various places in the community, such as the Harpster Bank, Liqui-Box and the Council on Aging, both in Upper Sandusky.
Millie was a longtime member of Harpster United Methodist Church. She was the former President and trustee of the Eagles Auxiliary #2184, a member of the Ladies of the Moose #1093 and a former Lioness of Upper Sandusky, Red Hat Society, and the Carey Conservation Sportsman's Club.
For hobbies she enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing solitare, fishing, hunting and camping, and spending time with her dog Tag, and watching "My Joyce Meyer" and her soaps.
Funeral services for Mildred Frey will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow services at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Tuesday, November 26 from 2-4pm and 5-7pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Joyce Meyer Ministries and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be left on www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019