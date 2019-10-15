|
|
Milton S. Leonhart
Bloomville - Milton S. Leonhart, age 90, of Bloomville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Altercare Nursing Home of Bucyrus, Ohio. He was born on May 24, 1929 in Chatfield, Ohio to the late Minus and Florence (Shoup) Leonhart. He was born at home and lived his entire life in that same family house. Milton was a Farmer, member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, life member of the American Legion, Chatfield Township trustee for many years and a member of Chatfield Investment Club. He was an Allis Chalmers collector and loved to fish and travel.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Sheaffer) Leonhart whom he married on July 11, 1998; 2 sons, Tim (Cindy) Leonhart and Terry (Lisa) Leonhart, both of New Washington; 3 step children, Michael (Sarah) Neumann of Florida, Diane (Clyde) Mann of Maine, and Susan (Walter) Phillips of New Washington; 4 grandchildren, Trevor Leonhart, Carissa (Jamie) Sherk, Lindsey (Chris) East and Lauren (Mark Walter) Leonhart; 7 step grandchildren, Douglas (Sarah) Kalb, Joseph Kalb, Rebecca Kalb, Christopher Neumann, Ashley (Nick) Kehres, Thomas Phillips and Tony Neumann; 9 great grandchildren, Zachary, Morgan, Landon, Livia, Trey, Tyson, Ainsley, Aaron and Emily; 8 step great grandchildren, Zack, Faith, Travis, Breanna, Zoey, Chance, Mia and Emma; and 2 sisters, Pauline Shade of Attica and Marilyn (Herb) Shade of Republic.
In addition to his parents; he is preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce (Dolch) Leonhart whom he married on October 26, 1950 and a sister, Doris Heft.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church in New Washington with Rev. Don Neumann officiating. A private burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chatfield Fire Dept. or the Donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to Milton's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019