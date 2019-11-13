|
Miriam I. Yaussy
Bucyrus - Miriam I. Yaussy, 95, of Bucyrus died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Carlisle Place under the care of Kindred Hospice.
She was born February 27, 1924 in rural New Washington to the late John and Esther (Schimpf) Shealy. Miriam grew up on the family farm graduated from New Washington High School in 1941. She married a young sailor named Paul James Yaussy on May 24, 1944. They moved to Columbus where he was in dental school and then to Great Lakes, Illinois and Portsmouth, Virginia during his second stint in the Navy. The Yaussys returned to Bucyrus where Jim established his dental practice and Miriam was an excellent homemaker and mother to her three boys. Her family was precious to her and visits from her children and grandchildren were anticipated and cherished.
Over the years, Miriam was active in the PTA and enjoyed socializing with her Mothers Club and Bridge Club. She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. In addition to her activities at home and church, Miriam was an avid golfer, participating in ladies leagues, and was active in her Bucyrus Hospital TWIG. She and Jim loved to travel, first with a small pop up camper and later a large motorhome that took them all over North America. Their winter home in Swan Lake Village, North Fort Myers Florida was another destination where she looked forward to reuniting with friends over the winter and playing golf and cards. They also had the opportunity to tour several European destinations, socialize with the Ohio MG Club, and were longtime season ticket holders to Ohio State football games.
Miriam is survived by three sons, Stephen (Mary) Yaussy of Davis, California, Douglas (Theresa) Yaussy of Bucyrus, and Randall (Kimberly) Yaussy of Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Leslie (Ryan) Braun, Gretchen (Dale) Hickman, Michael Yaussy, and Caitlin Yaussy; six great grandchildren, Kevin, Annalise, and Derek Braun and Nate, Jack, and Lindsey Hickman; sister, Doris Strohm of Westerville; and brother, Weldon (Violet) Shealy of Leesburg, Florida.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 74 years, Dr. Jim Yaussy; brothers, Ivan (Neva) Shealy, Kenneth (Virginia) Shealy, and Dalton (Eileen) Shealy; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Strohm.
Friends may call from 5-7 pm Friday, November 15 at Wise Funeral Service, where her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday with Pastor Renee Ahern officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to Good Hope Lutheran Church and will be used for the stained-glass window fund. These gifts will be accepted at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Miriam's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019