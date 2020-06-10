Nancy J. Hoke
Cypress, Texas - Nancy Jo Hoke, 66, of Cypress, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Houston Medical Center, Houston, TX.
Nancy was born in Crestline, on July 29, 1953 to the late Jack C. and Edna B. (Fuson) Pennington. She married David J. Hoke on September 16, 1972, and he survives her.
Nancy graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1972. Nancy's life revolved around her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, always doting on her loved ones. Nancy always looked forward to the holiday seasons where she would host her family and friends for get togethers. She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Houston, TX. Nancy was the coordinator of the Extraordinary Eucharistic Ministers at St. Faustina Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher's aide at St. Cuthbert Preschool.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Brian (Stephanie) Hoke, Worthington; her daughter Stacy (Matt) Kindell, Nixa, MO; her six grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Ashton Hoke, Grace, Grant, Mason Kindell, her brother, Jack (Jill) Pennington, Galion; and her sister Gaynell "Sandra" (Buddy) Beasley, Galion.
Nancy was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Ray Middleton.
Friends may call on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 North Thoman St., Crestline, Ohio with Father Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
