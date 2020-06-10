Nancy J. Hoke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. Hoke

Cypress, Texas - Nancy Jo Hoke, 66, of Cypress, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Houston Medical Center, Houston, TX.

Nancy was born in Crestline, on July 29, 1953 to the late Jack C. and Edna B. (Fuson) Pennington. She married David J. Hoke on September 16, 1972, and he survives her.

Nancy graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1972. Nancy's life revolved around her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, always doting on her loved ones. Nancy always looked forward to the holiday seasons where she would host her family and friends for get togethers. She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Houston, TX. Nancy was the coordinator of the Extraordinary Eucharistic Ministers at St. Faustina Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher's aide at St. Cuthbert Preschool.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Brian (Stephanie) Hoke, Worthington; her daughter Stacy (Matt) Kindell, Nixa, MO; her six grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Ashton Hoke, Grace, Grant, Mason Kindell, her brother, Jack (Jill) Pennington, Galion; and her sister Gaynell "Sandra" (Buddy) Beasley, Galion.

Nancy was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Ray Middleton.

Friends may call on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 North Thoman St., Crestline, Ohio with Father Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.

Those wishing to share a memory of Nancy or send condolences to the Hoke family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Nancy Jo Hoke.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved