Nancy Scheerer
BUCYRUS - Nancy J. Scheerer, 80, of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital in the presence of those who loved her the most.
Nancy was born September 24, 1938 in Bucyrus to the late Allen and Twila (Kisor) Foreman. She attended Bucyrus Schools and received a certificate of course completion from Marion Business School.
Nancy put the needs of others ahead of her own and she was very active in the lives of her two children as well as others. On March 10, 1972 she married Donald J. Scheerer and he survives.
Nancy considered herself a homebody, but when her grandkids were involved in something, she was there to support them. For relaxation, she enjoyed watching her daily soaps and older shows such as I Love Lucy, The Golden Girls, Little House on the Prairie and all classic movies. She also enjoyed dancing and took pride decorating her deck with hanging baskets.
Her love of family always came first, and she will truly be missed by Donnie, her husband of nearly 47 years; two children, Jeffery (Marsha) Sheerer and Tamela (Steve) Doyle both of Bucyrus; five grandchildren, Jason (Abby) Taylor and their four children, Dylan, Mackenzie, Lily and Jacob, Tiffany (Tim) Carnes and their two children, Kaitlyn and Emma Sue, Allie (Brett) Hunt and their two children, Xander and Asher and Michael Sheerer and Macey Sheerer. Also surviving are her two brothers, Raymond (Dusty) Foreman of Holland, Ohio and Robert (April) Foreman of Charlotte NC as well as two very special lifelong friends, Jo Ann Sears and Carol Eppley.
Nancy desired for her services to be private with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Those wishing to do something in her memory are encouraged to give to the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame or to the . These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service. Photographs and memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
The Sheerer family would also like to express their thanks to the paramedic squad and hospital staff for their compassionate efforts.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 5, 2019