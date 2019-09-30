|
Naomi Copper
BUCYRUS - Naomi Evelyn Copper passed away peacefully, September 27, 2019. Many of her friends and family knew her as "Tootie". She was born, July 27, 1935 in Harpster, Ohio to the late Johnie and Mary Evelyn (Johns) Dummitt.
She attended several schools as a child and finished her education at New Washington High School. She married James (Jim) Copper, December 13, 1952. They have three children: Bob (Pam) Copper, Brian (Christine) Copper and Crystal (Samuel) Thomas. They have four grandchildren: Kurt (Kelsey) Copper, Tristan Copper, Jenna (Kenny) Stacklin and Blake Thomas. They have four great grandchildren: Beckett and Emmy Copper, Caleb and Avery Stacklin.
Naomi is preceded in death by son, Bob Copper, her brother Bradley Dummitt, her sister Micki Webb, her brother in law Vernon Webb and her sister in law Marilyn Altvater. Naomi's sister Beverly (Larry) Metz and sisters in law, Nancy Copper Campion and Darlene Dummitt survive. Naomi had many nieces and nephews.
Naomi worked in her younger years at Millington Plastics and the Dairy Crest. She was a homemaker and she kept the books for Jim's trucking business until he retired in 2009. They saw many sights traveling the U.S. together with their dog, Axle. Many will remember "Tootie" as a strong willed, intelligent women that never turned down an chance to debate. She generally was a homebody that enjoyed crossword puzzles, old movies and watching college football, especially the Notre Dame, Fighting Irish and the OSU Buckeyes. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Pythian Sisters.
Calling hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 11AM-1PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 1PM. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery following the funeral services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, Council on Aging, and Home Care Matters Hospice.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 30, 2019