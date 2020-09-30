Nathan L. Love
BUCYRUS - Nathan Lee Love (52) passed away on September 29,2020 after an extensive battle with cancer. As with all things Nathan did in life, he took on this disease with his full strength and dedication without showing an ounce of fear. On his final day, Nathan was surrounded by his wife, mother, and children who all helped him cross into Heaven with peace and love.
Nathan was born on August 21,1968 to the late Willis "Buddy" Cochran and Vicki (Knieriemen) Webb, who survives. He shared a wonderful relationship with Virginia (Jenny) Shelton, and they married on June 15, 2019. Together they brought two sons into the world, and they were his pride and joy. He loved being Grandpa Nate and spending time with his granddaughters. Nathan attended Bucyrus City Schools and Pioneer Career Technical Center, graduating with the Class of 1987.
After graduation, Nathan proudly served his country by enlisting and serving in the Army National Guard for 6 years. In addition to the National Guard, Nathan worked at MTD Industries in Willard for 18 years and at Arctic Cat in Bucyrus for 15 years.
Anyone that knows Nathan can tell you just how caring and compassionate of a man he was. Nathan was never afraid to be himself and took every chance he could to have fun and give back to his loved ones. Nathan's goofy personality will live on through his family and friends.
Nathan will always be remembered by his love for sports. He never missed one of his sons' baseball games and even took on the role of coaching his sons' teams. In addition to watching his sons play, Nathan was an avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Oakland Raiders, and of course, 80s hair bands. He especially loved his trip to Philadelphia to watch the Phillies and climb the Rocky steps, and attending many Michigan games in the Big House and Blue Jackets games with his wife and family.
In addition to his mother and wife, Nathan is survived by his grandmother Juanita Young, two sons Brett (Kaylene) and Derrick (Kayla), granddaughters Noelle and Sagan, and two brothers LaRoi (Cheryl) and Anthony along with one niece, one nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Additionally, Nathan leaves behind his faithful 4-legged cuddle companion, Bella.
In addition to his birth father, Nathan was preceded in death by step-father Samuel Webb.
His family will welcome friends from 1-4 pm Sunday, October 4 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, where his funeral will take place at 10:30 am Monday with Pastor Tommy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, strict capacity limits and mask mandates will be enforced.
Memorial donations can be made payable to the OSU Foundation GI Cancers in memory of Nathan Love and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Nathan's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.