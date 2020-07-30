Neva N. Holman
formerly of rural Sycamore - Neva N. Holman, age 81, formerly of rural Sycamore, Ohio, died at 12:45AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin, Ohio. Neva was born to Hollis and Wilma (Crissinger) Miller on December 10, 1938. She married Charles E. Holman on October 18, 1959 and he survives.
Surviving are the following children, Eric (Pam) Holman, rural Bucyrus, Ohio, Pam (Don) Spangler, rural Tiffin, Ohio, and Steve (Belinda) Holman, rural Sycamore, Ohio. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Natalie Amlin, Brandon Amlin, Audrey Spangler, and Laura Spangler, plus three great-grandchildren, Kaiden Rhoades, Korinna Rhoades, Jackson Spangler, and a great-granddaughter on the way. She was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Larch, and a brother, John Miller.
Neva was a homemaker and also at one time worked for the Seneca County Home Health and Community Hospice Care as a volunteer. She was a member of the Plankton United Methodist Church, was a 1956 graduate of the former Mt. Zion High School and was a member of the former Tricycle to T-Birds Mothers Club. She and her husband also volunteered a lot at the Wyandot County Nursing Home.
For hobbies, she loved to do word search puzzles, loved antiques, going to garage sales, taking care of her many house plants, and loved to go to gospel sings.
Funeral service for Neva will be 1:00PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Bradley Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery, Crawford County. Social distancing and wearing a mark are required at the funeral home due to the coronavirus.
Memorial contributions can be made to Plankton United Methodist Church or Good Days Patient Assistance Foundation in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com
