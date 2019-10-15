|
|
Norma M. Baker
Upper Sandusky - Norma M. Baker, 89, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Norma was born on May 18, 1930 in Wyandot County, Ohio to Merle and Helen (Corbin) Rowland, both of whom are deceased. She married Richard "Dick" Baker on July 17, 1948 in Newport, Kentucky, and he passed away on August 1, 2004.
She is survived by 4 children: Lorrie Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio, Marsha (Bret) McDonald of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, Kevin (Pam) Baker of Upper Sandusky, and Kraig Baker of Mt. Gilead. 3 grandchildren, Fernanda McDonald of Columbus, Karma Moore of Marion, and Ian Baker of Charlotte, North Carolina, along with 2 great grandchildren, Boston and Mya Moore.
Norma is also survived by a brother, Kenny (Rosie) Rowland of Kingsport, TN., and a sister Barbara Starner of Bucyrus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother Larry Rowland and a sister Doris Jones.
Norma worked as a nurse's aide for 22 years at the Fairhaven Community. She co-owned along with her husband Dick, Baker's Party Store for 17 years. They opened the drive through in 1964, and being only the 3rd drive thru in Ohio. She has also worked in her younger years for the former North Electric in Galion.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, and also a member of the Daughters of Rebekah.
Norma also participated with Youth for Understanding and their foreign exchange student program.
For hobbies, she enjoyed doing and collecting pottery and glass figurines, gardening, jelly making and in her younger years bowling.
Funeral services for Norma M. Baker will be held at 11:00am Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery.
Visitations will be held 1 hour before service time on Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, The Fairhaven Community, or a Hospice of your choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019