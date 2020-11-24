Norma Spiegel
Nevada - Norma R. Spiegel, age 89 formerly of rural Nevada, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.
Norma was born on April 18, 1931 in Upper Sandusky to Casper and Violet (Thompson) Barth. She married Vernon "Pete" Spiegel on May 5, 1951 and he passed away on August 2, 2016.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Jerry) Wheeler of Nevada, Mike (Donna Rexroad) Spiegel of Dunkirk, Ohio. Five grandchildren: Andy (Melissa) Wheeler of Marion, Leslie (Matt) Barto of Bucyrus, Ryan (Sarah) Spiegel of Morral, Rachel (Jason) Shepherd of Nevada, Chris (Heather) Waggy of Wharton, along with 10 great grandchildren: Bryce, Allyson, Maddyson, Blayne and Abbygail Stewart-Barto, Bailey and Mason Spiegel, and Emma Shepherd, Landon Shepherd, Cami Alloway, Miley and Paxton Waggy.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, step father Mervin Myers, granddaughter Renee Marie Spiegel, brothers Merle and Hubert Barth, and sisters June Spiegel and Avis Logan.
Norma was a homemaker and had worked at the Village Restaurant for 15 years.
She was a longtime member of Emanuel United Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Women's Guild. She was a member of the former Town & Country Mother's Club.
Her love was being with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Norma Spiegel will be held at 2:00pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Friday, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky, Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351
