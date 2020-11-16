Norman F. Hill
BUCYRUS - Norman F. Hill, 89, of Bucyrus died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. He had been failing in health the past few months.
He was born December 8, 1930 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Thad and Hazel (Starkey) Hill and was a 1948 graduate of Clearcreek High School, where he was a basketball and baseball standout. He worked for a short time at the Ford dealership in Circleville before beginning his career at General Electric in Circleville. He enlisted in the Air Force on January 1, 1951 and spent the next four years at various bases including Suwon, South Korea. After his discharge as a Staff Sergeant, he returned to G.E. and married Norma J. Norton on July 23, 1955. In 1965 he accepted a promotion to Production Supervisor and transfer to G.E. in Bucyrus, retiring in 1993.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he was a long-time volunteer in their paper drives. In retirement he completed many "honey-do" projects, delivered Meals on Wheels, delivered Baja Boats and was a member of the American Legion Honor Guard. Norm was proud to have volunteered time for the very first Bratwurst Festival and this continued for many years. He never met a home improvement or repair project he was afraid to tackle, including his patio made with salvaged bricks from the Children's Home.
He is survived by Norma, his bride of 65 years; sons, Gregory (Christine) Hill, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Hill, and Michael (Veronica) Hill; daughters, Cristy Hill (Richard Mizer), Julie Erickson, and Cynthia (Michael) Scruggs; daughter-in-law, Leslie Hill; 10 grandchildren Curt (Amber) Courtad, Jordan Scruggs, Zachary (Danielle) Scruggs, Erin (Drew) Mizer Helton, Ian Erickson, Bailey and Lucas Hill and Alicia, Izzy, and Emma Hill; three great grandchildren, Grant and Reese Courtad, and Will Scruggs in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cathy Courtad, son, Douglas Hill, and son-in-law, Charles Erickson, brothers, Howard Hill, Tom (Cleo) Hill, and Johnny Hill; sisters, Mabel (Daniel) Karr, Anice (Joe) McCracken, and Blanche (Glen) Kerns.
There will be no public services at this time due to current Covid19 conditions. A graveside funeral with full Military Rites will take place at Oakwood Cemetery and will be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bucyrus American Legion Post 181, CONTACT Crawford County, or a charity of the donor's choice
Norm was a known jokester and card shark with a generous soul and heart of gold. The family asks that he be remembered for his lifetime of kindness and community service with a smile, and to share a kindness with a friend or neighbor.