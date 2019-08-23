|
|
Norman M. Schiefer
Bucyrus - Norman M. Schiefer, 83, of rural Bucyrus died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Homecare Matters Hospice.
He was born November 16, 1935 in Bucyrus City Hospital to the late Welden and Ruth (Heinlen) Schiefer. Norm graduated from Holmes-Liberty High School in 1953 where he played every sport and participated in every club he could. He was Senior Class President and received his State Farmer degree with the FFA. Norman married his next-door neighbor, Ellen Mae Spiegel, on February 12, 1956, sharing 63 years of life and love.
A lifelong farmer, Norm tenant farmed for Shirley Carmean seven years before farming for, or with, his father and father-in-law, Charles Spiegel, for over 30 years, and then farmed and established Schiefer Bins (Brock Bins/CTB, Stormor Bins) with his son, John. He and Ellie were named the Columbus Dispatch Blue Ribbon Farm Family for Crawford County at the Ohio State Fair in the late 1960s. Work was also his recreation as he served as an advisor of the Holmes-Liberty Sod Busters 4-H Club, chaired the first and helped establish the Dairy-beef Feeder project for Crawford County 4-H, and was active in Young Farmers, serving as Chair of the National Young Farmers first National Institute in Cleveland in 1967, State President in 1966, and earning the Founders Award in 1971. The only thing that got him out of his farm gear were occasional trips to watch his Cleveland Indians and put on his Tribe gear.
Norm was very civic-minded and a proud member of the Holmes Twp. Volunteer Fire Department for over 35 years, serving as Chief for 31 of them. Norm also did carpentry work with his father-in-law and was active in the former Grace United Methodist Church where he was Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the Ever-Faithful Class, Trustee, Choir member, and coordinated "Grace Travel" bus trips. He has since become an active member of Scioto UMC.
Norman is survived by his bride, Ellen; sons, Thomas (Julie) Schiefer of Nappanee, Indiana and John (Vanessa) Schiefer of Bucyrus; five grandchildren, Kimberly Bell, Andrew (Kristin) Schiefer, Bethel (Andrew) Burton, Marciena (Jeremy) Maglott, and Laura (Aaron) Penhorwood; 11 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Nathaniel Bell, Preston & Olivia Schiefer, Abigail, Ruth & Lydia Burton, Kaiden, Karson & Brysen Maglott, and Kyle Penhorwood; brother, Allan Schiefer & family; and sisters, Karen (Donovan) Scott & family and Marian (Larry) Vance & family. In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Sandy Schiefer.
The Schiefer family will receive friends on Monday, August 26 from 2-8 pm at the Bucyrus UMC Worship Center, 227 S. Walnut St., where the funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am with Pastors Dennis DeLong, Bill Sowers, and Tom Schiefer officiating. Burial will follow in Brokensword Cemetery.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Scioto UMC or OSUCCC-James (Brain and Spine Hospital) and given at the church or through Wise Funeral Service. Memories and photos can be shared on Norman's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 23, 2019