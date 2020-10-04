Oriana M. Cornell
BUCYRUS - Oriana Marie Cornell, 70, of Bucyrus died Friday, October 2, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center following a recent health condition.
She was born July 12, 1950 in Bucyrus to the late Owen Delno and Evelyn Beatrice (Rush) Trout and was a 1968 graduate of Bucyrus High School. On March 7, 1970 she married Trenton M. Cornell and they shared 50 years of marriage.
Oriana worked as an assistant manager with Jo-Ann Fabrics until the store closed and also assisted her aunt Vivian in pre-school education. She concluded her work career as the owner of Creative Corners, a craft store where she taught classes, sold supplies, and made many friendships. Crafting was one of Oriana's greatest passions and there were many scrapbooks, shadow boxes, and cards created over her seven years of running the store.
Oriana and Trent were married in Grace UMC, they attended the Church of the Good Shepard while living in Columbus, St. Mark's in Galion where they helped with many batches of peanut brittle and sauerkraut suppers, and most recently worshiped at Blooming Grove UMC.
Along with crafting, Oriana loved working with her flowers. Their home was neatly decorated on the inside with African violets and her geraniums caught everyone's eye as they drove by. There were weekend trips to visit family at the cottage in Michigan and she loved visiting friends at Lake Choctaw. Oriana like shopping, listening to Trent play his drums, Agatha Christie novels and movies, and, for relaxation, she could be found in front of the TV with her four legged companions watching NCIS.
In addition to her husband Trent, Susie, as she was known by her family, is survived by brothers, Robert (Pat) Trout and Harold (Mona) Trout, both of Bucyrus; nephews and nieces, Brook (Christine) Trout, Candee Ditty, Brad Trout, Terik (Kym) Trout, and Tonya (Mark) Dearing; as well as other extended family members.
Please join Oriana's family at her graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, October 7 where her funeral will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Sandy Stover officiating.
Donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and these gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service or at the cemetery on Wednesday. Memories and photos are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
