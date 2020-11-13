1/1
Pamela J. Zarcone
Pamela J. Zarcone

BUCYRUS - Pamela Jo Zarcone, 67, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born January 3, 1953 in Bucyrus to the late Tommy C. and Bessie Ruth (Diebler) Chance and was a 1971 graduate of Wynford High School. The next year, she married, Paul R. Zarcone and they were married for 30 plus years.

Pam began working for the telephone company and as her children came along, she cared for her family as a homemaker. She eventually found her way back into the work force and opened her own title company, Whetstone Title Searches. She proudly assisted many customers throughout the surrounding area counties for over a thirty plus year period before retiring in 2015.

Pam thoroughly enjoyed time spent with family and there was never a special occasion needed to gather with one another. They shared many spaghetti and fish dinners together and she cherished every moment. Ten years ago, she struck up a relationship with Richard Adams, and he introduced her to the boating world. They created many memories on Lake Erie and they added to many of their perch dinners. She was active in the lives of her grandkids, enjoyed many weekends camping, loved shopping for anything and was really into sewing and quilting. Over the years she hand crafted many table runners, pillows, and other sewing creations that she shared with family and friends. She kept active in studying family genealogy and she often relaxed to XM Radio 60's on 6.

Pam was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Women of the Moose and always looked forward to gathering with friends at her monthly cancer support group. She had a passion for life and never let anything hold her back.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Cassandra (James Brown) Zarcone, Paula (Casey) Easterday and David (Vanessa) Zarcone; grandchildren, Melina Celestino, Anna Celestino, Chase Easterday and Clayton Easterday; brother, Leonard Chance and her companion and shipmate, Richard Adams.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11 - 1 pm Wednesday, November 18 at Wise Funeral Service. A graveside funeral will follow that day, beginning at 1:30 pm at Nevada Cemetery with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating.

Donations can be made payable to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories and photos are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
