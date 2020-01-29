|
|
Pamela R. Harigle
Taylor - Pamela R. Harigle, 64 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 in Taylor Texas where she had been a resident for the past 15 years. Pamela was born April 11, 1955 in Bucyrus to the late William L. and Audrey E. (McGlone) Fannin. She was married August 4, 1995 to John Harigle who survives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Roger, Larry, and James Fannin; sisters Bonnie Campbell and Deborah Warwick; and brother in laws Pete Martin and Kenny Warwick.
Pamela is also survived by daughter Chlista Mosley and her fiancé Fred Schoffner of Columbus and son Adam (Natalee) Mosley of Shelby; grandchildren Collin, Emeri, and Audri Mosley; brother Ronnie (Fran Horton) Fannin of Mt. Gilead; sister Janet Martin of Honaker VA; brother in law Doug Campbell; sister in law JoAnne Helman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pam graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1973 and worked at BAJA Boats before furthering her education at Mansfield Business School and working at G.E. in Bucyrus for 7 years. She returned to school at Marion Technical College and pursued a very fitting career as a Physical Therapy Assistant. Pam last worked for Encompass in Austin Texas and did home health in the Austin area.
Pam was very passionate about her career and touched the lives of many she helped (it was a career she loved). Pam will be remembered for her passionate nature and her love for her family will never be forgotten. She thoroughly loved a cup of coffee and conversation. Pam took her role as wife and mother with the greatest pride. Her favorite title of all was "Granny"
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 2:30 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Corwin officiating, burial will follow in Oceola Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020