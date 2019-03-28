|
|
Pat Powell
Bucyrus - Patricia K. Powell, 69, of Bucyrus died March 24, 2019 from cancer.
She was born January 27, 1950 to the late Bernard C. and Doris G. (Woods) Piper and is survived by survived by children, Barry (Kim) Cooperider and Jennifer Cooperider; brother, Eric (Mary) Piper; and many extended family.
Pat's family will gather with friends at Wise Funeral Service on Monday, April 1 from 11 am - 1 pm when they will proceed to Oakwood Cemetery for a graveside service.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Kindred Hospice or Warrior Canine Connection and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. To read more and share memories and photos, visit Pat's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 28, 2019