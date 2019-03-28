Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Powell


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pat Powell Obituary
Pat Powell

Bucyrus - Patricia K. Powell, 69, of Bucyrus died March 24, 2019 from cancer.

She was born January 27, 1950 to the late Bernard C. and Doris G. (Woods) Piper and is survived by survived by children, Barry (Kim) Cooperider and Jennifer Cooperider; brother, Eric (Mary) Piper; and many extended family.

Pat's family will gather with friends at Wise Funeral Service on Monday, April 1 from 11 am - 1 pm when they will proceed to Oakwood Cemetery for a graveside service.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Kindred Hospice or Warrior Canine Connection and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. To read more and share memories and photos, visit Pat's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now