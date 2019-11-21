|
|
Pat Sherman
Bucyrus - Patricia Ann Sherman, 77, of Bucyrus died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida where she was hospitalized shortly after making her way there for the winter months.
Pat was born February 3, 1942 in Sandusky Twp. to the late George and Ruth (Scott) Striker. She went to school at Sulphur Springs where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1960. She worked for ITT North in Galion before working for the GE Lamp Plant for over 20 years. She was a longtime member of Women of the Moose, earning her Academy of Friendship Degree and serving as Senior Regent. Pat volunteered at the Bratwurst Festival Craft Show for several years and was an election worker. She had a deep personal faith in Jesus Christ used to attend church with her family at Woodlawn UMC and Marion Road Church of Christ.
Pat will be remembered for her ornery sense of humor and unconditional love for everyone. Her arms, home and meals were open to all. Always up for an adventure, she was ready to get in the car and go whenever an offer was extended. She enjoyed time at Lake Erie with her family and friends boating and fishing. She had a true zest for life no matter what age, even learning to skydive in her 50s. At home, Pat was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and being an all-around hostess. She and her longtime companion, Jim Carpenter had wintered in Fort Myers for many years.
Pat is survived by children, Doug (Terry) Stinehelfer and his children, Amy (Matt) Faulkner (Reed & Logan) and Sean Stinehelfer (Logan & Lelani); Jodi (Mike) Wappelhorst and her children, John, Nicole, Chris, Heather, and Shawn Wappelhorst; Teri Slate (Lee Haefer) and her children, Andy (Danielle) Stinehelfer and Justin Slate; Pam Haines and her children, Josh (Kerrie) and Cory; Deb (John) Wallingford and her children, Selina, Kim, and Brittany; Chris (Dave) Burris and her children, Kelly, Bryan, and Michelle; Penny (Tom) Grandy and her children, Jade and Mitch; 22 great grandchildren; brothers, Doyle (Peg), Don (Dixie), and Rich (Sonya) Striker; and her best friend and companion, Jim Carpenter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant son, Todd Allen; infant grandson, Matthew Todd; former husbands, Paul Stinehelfer and Don Sherman; and siblings, Wilma Jane Raby, Pauline Eichelberger, Esther Ferguson, Ernie Striker, Melda "Toad" Dietz, Jake Striker, and Buddy Striker.
Pat's family will celebrate her life from 2-6 pm on Tuesday, November 26 at the Bucyrus UMC Outreach Center, 216 Hopley Ave. Light snacks will be served, and Pastor Mike Corwin will share words of comfort at 5:30.
Memorial donations can be made payable to or American Diabetes Association and given at the gathering or at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Memories and photos can be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019