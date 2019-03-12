|
Patricia A. Lohr
Upper Sandusky - Patricia A. Lohr age 67, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Bucyrus, went home to be with Poppy on March 9, 2019.
She was born January 14, 1952 to the late James and Mary (Stewart) Rawlins. Pat married Steven Lohr on March 26, 1969 and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2010. She is survived by her daughter Donna Lohr, Upper Sandusky, a brother James (Paula) Rawlins, OR, sisters Mary (Dennis) Pelphrey, Upper Sandusky, Diane (Larry) Young, Bucyrus, Pam (Earl) Butler, Oceola, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Brian Lohr.
Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, puzzles, coloring and camping. She was also an avid OSU fan.
Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Burial will be at Oak Wood Cemetery, Bucyrus. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patricia Lohr Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.BringmanClark.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 12, 2019