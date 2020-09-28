Patricia Ann (Gilgannon) Kenny
Patricia Ann (Gilgannon) Kenny, 83, passed away suddenly at home in New Washington, Ohio on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born to the late Lena (McCullough) and Edward Gilgannon on June 4th, 1937 at their home in Coshocton Ohio. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and went on to attend Mount Carmel School of Nursing graduating with her R.N. in 1958 along with her dear friends known as Flo's Fabulous Fifteen. It was at Mount Carmel Hospital, she met her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. Daniel Kenny, who preceded her in death in 2018. They were married on August 8th, 1959 and moved to New Washington where they raised their family and belonged to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Patricia had a deep personal faith, was a model of love and an anchor to her family. Affectionately known as the cookie grandma, her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling, shopping, playing games and baking cookies together. She loved the ocean and looked forward to walking on the beach at sunrise during the annual family trip. She proudly attended the sporting events, concerts, plays and ceremonies of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children John Kenny of Midlothian, Virginia, James (Julie) Kenny of New Washington, Mary Ann Kenny-Kaple of Norwalk, Michael (Michelle) Kenny of Westerville, Daniel (Katherine) Kenny of Worthington; sixteen grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, Patrick, Jack and Anna Kaple; Erik, Ian, Alex, Owen, and Urban Kenny; Cristin, Megan, and Sarah Kenny; Liam, Jacob, and Amelia Kenny; her sister, Carole (John) Hoffman of West Lafayette; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Donna (Bob) Eggleston and brother-in-law, John Hoffman.
A funeral mass for family and friends will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
