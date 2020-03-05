|
|
Patricia Ann Suver
New Washington - Patricia Ann Suver, age 89, resident of New Washington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation in Willard. She was born January 15, 1931, in Bucyrus, Ohio.
She married Paul "Windy" Suver on October 18, 1952 and he preceded her in death January 17, 2007.
Pat devoted her life to the care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well babysitting for children of others in her home.
Later in life she worked for CE White Company and Hillside Acres. She enjoyed crocheting, the outdoors and sitting on her front porch. She was a member of the St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Rosary Alter Society and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 405.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 12 children, Jo Ann (Tim) Young, Michael (Susie) Suver, Nancy Miller, Tom Suver, Tim (Pam) Suver, Mary (Robert) Rich, Kathy (Cliff) Heimlich, Dan Suver, Chris (Fred) Ernest, Andy Suver, Lisa Suver, and Missy (Mike) Pagnanelli; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and sister, Terry Kern.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Uhl) Rauth; father and step mother, Howard and Catherine (Studer) Rauth; and sisters, Kathleen Bell, Marge Shindledecker and Mary Jo Sharrock.
Friends and family are welcomed to attend Patricia's Memorial Mass on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, New Washington, Ohio with Father George Mahas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Patricia's name, to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 422 West Mansfield Street, New Washington, Ohio, 44854. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020