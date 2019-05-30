|
Patricia J. Reed
BUCYRUS - Patricia J. Reed, 90, of Bucyrus, died peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.
She was born December 12, 1928 in Bucyrus to the late Jesse and Irene (Bolyard) Steinhilber. Patricia was a 1946 graduate of Nevada High School and has always been faithful to keep in touch with fellow alumni. She married Donald C. Reed, a fellow classmate and they shared 67 wonderful years together until his death on June 7, 2016. Pat continued her schooling by receiving her bachelor's degree from Capital University and like high school, she enjoyed attending their annual alumni gatherings. She completed her schooling at Bowling Green State University, where she received her master's degree in education.
Pat led a teaching career that spanned 40 plus years. She spent a few of those years at both Sulphur Springs and Mt. Zion but the majority of her years were at Nevada, where she served as the Head Teacher. She always made learning fun and took pride in being a good teacher. Towards the end of her career, she specialized in teaching students to read and changed a lot of young lives for the better.
Pat was a lifelong member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School; belonged to the Women of the Church; served on council, Altar Guild and did anything else needed to serve the church. For many years, Pat was active in Girl Scouts and proud to have served as a leader. She mentored multiple students in the Wynford School district and was active in Contact Crawford County, and was motivated to help others overcome daily challenges. Pat was also influential and very hands on with Harvey School.
Pat and Don enjoyed taking the entire family on vacations. They ventured out on cruises and even hit the slopes of Breckenridge, creating many memories and much laughter. She was an active member of the NIKE Investment Club and loved researching anything pertaining to financial investments. For relaxation, she often sat and played her organ in the privacy of her home and in recent years, she enjoyed watching movies from the 30s and 40s.
Patricia is survived by two children, Debi (Niel) Luidhardt of Marysville, WA and Robin (Guy) Cutrufo of Scottsville, VA; two grandchildren, Jesse (Kacie) Luidhardt and Christie (Nick) Page; one great granddaughter, Adley Page; one brother, Jack (Barbara) Steinhilber of West Lake Village, CA and a sister-in-law, Eileen Steinhilber of Bucyrus. She was preceded in death by one brother, James Steinhilber.
Her family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Friday, May 31 at Wise Funeral Service. Patricia's memorial service will be held at 10:30am Saturday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Nilsen officiating and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Her family specifically request that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to HomeCare Matters Hospice or to Martin Luther Lutheran Church. These will be accepted at the funeral home or the church on the morning of her services. Memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 30, 2019