Patricia Louise Miller
Bucyrus - Patricia Louise Miller, 86, of Bucyrus, died November 18, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Galion.
Patricia was born September 3, 1934 to the late Robert Edward Treaster and W. Louise Miller in Willard. She grew up in Willard and graduated from Willard High School in 1952. After graduating, she met Jim F. Miller. They had their first date on New Years Eve. They went on to date for a year before getting married November 15, 1953. The two stayed in Willard until 1975 when they moved to Bucyrus where they would build their home and family.
Patricia was a family-oriented woman who loved her husband and two children deeply. She cared for Jim and always kept the house in order. Patricia took pride in her home and had a particular way of organizing it. She enjoyed playing checkers with the family and they had a tradition of taking a couple days to visit Amish Country in the Millersburg area. When Patricia wasn't spending time with family or doing housework, she was tending to her garden where she grew flowers and herbs. She also enjoyed watching the critters and birds outside. Included in these outdoor critters were the cats she would take care of. Lovey, one of her favorite cats, would always come when she called and hop onto her lap. Other ways Patricia liked spending her free time were listening to classical music, taking Sunday afternoon rides, reading her novels, and drinking her morning tea. She was also a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and regularly read her Bible.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years; children James L. (Linda C.J.) Miller and Denise Rager; and grandson Mikael L. Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services were held with Pastor Ken Lance officiating. She was buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church through Wise Funeral Service at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Patricia's tribute page at wisefuneral.com
.