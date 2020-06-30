Patricia M. Champion
BUCYRUS - Patricia M. Champion, 82 went to be with the Lord on Monday June 29, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Patricia was born July 20, 1937 in Bucyrus to the late Steven Katona and Gertrude Marie (Scott) Lybarger. She was married August 19, 1969 to Howard Champion who survives. She was also preceded in death by son Billy Howell, brother Steven "Sonny" Katona, and daughter in law Charmaine Howell. Pat was also proceeded in death by Bill Howell Sr with whom she shared five children.
In addition to Howard, Patricia is survived by children Rick (Julia) Howell of Mt. Gilead, Bob (Charlotte) Howell of Mt. Gilead, Trudy "Sissy" (Steve) Damon of Cardington, Steven (Robin) Howell of Zephryhills, FL, Nicole (Ron) Caskey of Bucyrus, and Terry (Melody) Champion of Phoenix, Arizona; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Patricia worked for Broken Arrow in Bucyrus for over 20 years and was also an independent provider for Ohio. She was a member of the Bucyrus Nazarene Church and former member of Assembly of God. Patricia enjoyed her pool and sunbathing, traveling to the beach, reading good books and watching her favorite movies. Most of all she enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the Bucyrus Nazarene Church. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Bucyrus Nazarene Church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.