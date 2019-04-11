Patricia R. "Patsy" Weithman



BUCYRUS - Patricia R. "Patsy" Weithman, 81, of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at her home. Patsy was born April 20, 1937 in Bremen, OH to the late Michael and Bertha (Mickey) Schmelzer. Patsy graduated from Bremen High School and the Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. She was married November 11, 1961 to Charles M. Weithman who preceded her in death on June 9, 2008. She was also preceded in death by sisters Mary Jane Clouse and Regina Shumaker, brothers Mark, Mick, Edward, and Jerry.



Patsy is survived by children Andrea (Joe) Wappelhorst of Spring, TX; Maria (Bruce) Olson of Carroll, OH; Theresa (Ken) Blanchard of Riverview, FL; Sheila Weithman of Dearborn, MI; and Michael (Tami) Weithman of Bucyrus; grandchildren Nicole (Brooke) Warehime, Amy (Ryan) Hoffman, Mark Olson, Lauren and Christina Wappelhorst, Nathan, Hannah, Thomas, Samantha, and Madeleine Weithman; great grandchildren Taylor, Larkin and Braddock Warehime, Sawyer Hoffman, and Bryce Villarreal; brothers Phillip Schmelzer, Maurice (Jeanne) Schmelzer, and Christopher (Carrie Lou) Schmelzer; sister Catherine (John) Westenbarger; sisters in law Jean, Margaret, and April Schmelzer; as well as nieces and nephews.



Patsy was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She lived life on her terms, full of love, compassion, faith and service, yet always had time for an adventure. She was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the C.L.C., the Red Hatters, and a Bucyrus hospital volunteer.



Patsy was the Best. Mom. Ever.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant; burial will follow at the Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday morning from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com. In lieu of donations, please honor Patsy's memory by doing something kind for others.