Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Weithman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia R. "Patsy" Weithman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia R. "Patsy" Weithman Obituary
Patricia R. "Patsy" Weithman

BUCYRUS - Patricia R. "Patsy" Weithman, 81, of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at her home. Patsy was born April 20, 1937 in Bremen, OH to the late Michael and Bertha (Mickey) Schmelzer. Patsy graduated from Bremen High School and the Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. She was married November 11, 1961 to Charles M. Weithman who preceded her in death on June 9, 2008. She was also preceded in death by sisters Mary Jane Clouse and Regina Shumaker, brothers Mark, Mick, Edward, and Jerry.

Patsy is survived by children Andrea (Joe) Wappelhorst of Spring, TX; Maria (Bruce) Olson of Carroll, OH; Theresa (Ken) Blanchard of Riverview, FL; Sheila Weithman of Dearborn, MI; and Michael (Tami) Weithman of Bucyrus; grandchildren Nicole (Brooke) Warehime, Amy (Ryan) Hoffman, Mark Olson, Lauren and Christina Wappelhorst, Nathan, Hannah, Thomas, Samantha, and Madeleine Weithman; great grandchildren Taylor, Larkin and Braddock Warehime, Sawyer Hoffman, and Bryce Villarreal; brothers Phillip Schmelzer, Maurice (Jeanne) Schmelzer, and Christopher (Carrie Lou) Schmelzer; sister Catherine (John) Westenbarger; sisters in law Jean, Margaret, and April Schmelzer; as well as nieces and nephews.

Patsy was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She lived life on her terms, full of love, compassion, faith and service, yet always had time for an adventure. She was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the C.L.C., the Red Hatters, and a Bucyrus hospital volunteer.

Patsy was the Best. Mom. Ever.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant; burial will follow at the Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday morning from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com. In lieu of donations, please honor Patsy's memory by doing something kind for others.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now