Patricia Stineman
Bucyrus - Patricia "Pat" Stineman, 85, of Bucyrus, died October 8, 2020 at Millcreek in Galion. Pat was born August 8, 1935 to the late Ralph Frederick Nelson and Rhea Iona Cress Stauffer in North Robinson, Ohio. She graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1953. Not long after, she met the love of her life Howard Stineman. They then got married December 9, 1956.
Pat spent her whole life in Bucyrus where for many years she operated Suburban Lanes alongside her husband. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church for 10 years. Pat was a compassionate woman who loved and cherished her family. She enjoyed spending time with them during their yearly trips. Once a month Pat and her siblings would meet for lunch and spend time together. This was a tradition she also shared with her old classmates. Pat always worried about her loved ones and always made sure they were taken care of. Whether it be by cooking for them, helping with cleaning, or just being a caring presence. She was always an encouraging person to others.
During her free time, Pat enjoyed quilting, crafting, reading her amish novels, and listening to southern gospel music. She enjoyed bowling and camping with Howard. Camping was a hobby the two had taken up for 20 years. One thing Pat always cherished were the days where she cooked a big meal and had the whole family together.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 63 years; daughters Pamela (Jim) Welling, Lori (Glen) Gailey, and Doreen (Mark) Fritchen; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Marvin (Gloria) Nelson and James Nelson; sisters Sherry (Jeff) Morris, Dianna Young, and Corrine (Ted) Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Stewart Nelson and Donald Nelson, and her sister Shirley Darby.
The Stineman family will be receiving friends and family from 11 AM - 12:55 PM October 12, 2020 at Wise Funeral Service. The funeral service will be at 1 PM with Pastor Ken Lance officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family encourages those who attend to wear masks. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and sent to the funeral home at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Pat's tribute page at wisefuneral.com
.