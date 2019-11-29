|
|
Patrick M. Kisor
Bucyrus - Patrick Michael Kisor, 49, of North Robinson passed peacefully at home late Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was diagnosed with advanced stage colon cancer in June and received loving care from his wife and family.
Pat was born February 7, 1970 in Bucyrus, the youngest of six to the late Ronald L. Kisor and Norma S. (Walkins) Kisor who survives. He went to Colonel Crawford High School where he played football and baseball, bowled, swam, was in FFA, and graduated in 1988. He married the former Kimberly Jarvis on May 26, 2001.
Die-hard Bengals fan, hard worker, humble, independent, kind, laid back. These are a few words those who knew Patrick best will remember him by. He was a Project Superintendent Foreman at J&F Construction where he worked for 23 years. An avid outdoorsman, Pat loved hunting and guns. His time at the lakes with Kim boating and fishing were where he was the most relaxed and peaceful. He was delighted to become a grandfather and, though brief, he dearly loved his time with them. In addition to the Bengals, Pat rooted for the Reds and Buckeyes and loved music, especially country and rock, namely Iron Maiden. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Patrick is survived by the love of his life, Kim Kisor; mother, Norma Kisor; sons, Garret Patrick Kisor and Dylan Michael Kisor; grandchildren, Sophia, Avery, Amelia, and Gabriel Patrick; siblings, Denise (Tom) Young, Amy Zeigler, Phil (Tina) Kisor, Holly (Patrick) Tetreault, and Shelly Kisor; in-laws, Sherman and Ada Jarvis; brother-in-law, Sherman Jarvis Jr.; sisters-in-law, Kerry (Eric) McNutt and Krissy (Jim) Imbody; lifelong best friends, Chris "Fats" Gasuras, Jimmy Geyer, and Duane Rios; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and his faithful dog, Daisy. In addition to his father, Pat was preceded in death by his niece, Alexa Young.
Pat's family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Wise Funeral Service where a Rosary Service will be held that evening at 6:30. His Funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Church with Fr. Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be given to and will be collected at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Pat's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019