Paul A. KocherBUCYRUS - Paul A. Kocher passed away on October 23, 2020, at Orchard Park Assisted Living Bucyrus Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.He was born July 10, 1927 in Bellaire, Ohio to the late Albert D. and Luberta (Bigler) Kocher. He moved to Crawford County with his parents in 1941. He was a 1945 graduate of Holmes Liberty High School. Upon graduation, Paul began dairy and grain farming. He was excited to purchase his 1st Farmall H tractor which he still has.On January 28, 1948, Paul married the love of his life and best friend Lola (Lust) who preceded him in death July 18, 2014. Together they shared their love of the farmland, working side by side. He always said farming was the best job one could ever have. Watching the earth come alive. And enjoying his cows.Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, sitting on the porch swing, picking berries in the woods and making homemade ice cream. Lots and lots of ice cream. His chicken barbeques and picnics on the front porch were second to none. His true treasure was his family. He ALWAYS had time for his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. They all adored him for his kindness, quick wit and laughter. He was so fun. His 4 wheeler and hay wagon rides were the best!Paul was a good friend and kind to everyone he met. People were proud to call him friend as he was proud to call them friend.Family members who are blessed with his memory include, daughter Linda K. (Doug) Heydinger and son Kenneth P. (Deloris) Kocher both of Chatfield, grandchildren, Hollie (Rugen) Alda of Bellevue Ohio, Kelly (Justin) Wiard of South Bend Indiana and Adam Kocher of Chatfield, Ohio. Great grandchildren Noah, Gabriel and Hope Alda and Graham Wiard.Step grandchildren, Amy (Jeff) Parker, Carol (Chris) Provine and Kevin (Tina) BakerStep great grandchildren Megan (Phil) Collene, Zach Parker, PJ Baker, Angie Baker, Jessica (Rob) Babbs, Brian Wood and four step- great great grandchildren.Paul was a member of the Evangelical Pietist Church in Chatfield, Ohio. Paul was also a member of the Chatfield Volunteer Fire Department,In addition to his parents and Lola, Paul was preceded in death by brothers, Irvin and Leonard and sister, Marie Carman.Funeral Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Munz-Pirnstill funeral home on Wednesday, October 28 with Pastor Brian Odey officiating at 1:00 pm. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 12:45 pm with service to follow. Burial will be in Lust Cemetery. Those attending are asked wear a mask and observe social distancing.Memorials may be made to Lust Cemetery Assoc. and Crawford County Council on Aging in care of the Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home.Paul's family would like to personally thank the staff of Orchard Park and Kindred Hospice of Marion Ohio for their kind and loving care.