Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
New Washington, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
New Washington, OH
Paul Byron Campbell Obituary
Paul Byron Campbell

Plymouth - Paul Byron Campbell, 62, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 9, 1956 in Willard, Ohio to the late Clarence and Bonnie (Lacy) Campbell.

A family man, Paul could always be found down on the floor playing with his grandbabies. He absolutely loved the time he shared with them and looked forward to when they would come over to the house. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, hobbies he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren about as well. Paul worked at Crest Bending Inc. in New Washington, Ohio for 35 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judy Ann (Aldrich) Campbell, whom he married on June 28, 1975; three children, Paul Byron (Chasidy) Campbell II, Anna Guinsler and Ryan Campbell; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one step great grandchild; three siblings, Stella Mann, Wilford (Christine) Campbell and Barbara Picklesimer; aunt, Margaret Mosley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lavanga Dorion and Sara McCormick; and three brothers, David, Raymond and Clarence Campbell.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Chaplain Rick _ will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 10, 2019
