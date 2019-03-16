Services
St Bernard Church
422 W Mansfield St
New Washington, OH 44854
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
New Washington, OH
New Washington - Paul Joseph Forster, 67, of New Washington, Ohio, loving husband of Barbara (Kempf) and dedicated father to Matthew, Clare and Paige, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Paul, a 1969 high school graduate of Buckeye Central and veteran of the Ohio National Guard, loved his family, especially his grandchildren, woodworking, fishing and his community. He faithfully served the New Washington village parishes, St Bernard's and Mother of Sorrows, with years of volunteer time, city council membership, North Central Electric Co-op and as an EMT.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathryn Forster and sister-in-law, Diane (Kempf) Majoy.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 47 years; children, Matthew (Roseanne) Forster, Clare (Nathan) Poling and Paige (Nick) Caudill; nine grandchildren, John Paul, Jae, Jasmine, Xiomara, Beatrice, Avery, Allison, Lane and Ellen; brothers, Daniel (Cathy) Forster and Robbie Forster; sisters, Carolyn (Allen) Lickfelt, Mary (Dan) Bauer and Pamela (Greg) Magers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Laurie) Kempf, Mike (Kim) Kempf, Douglas (Marilyn) Kempf, Gary Kempf, Pat (Randy) Brown, Marilyn (Dennis) LaPore, Janet (Grant) Myers and Darren Majoy; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Paul's family invites friends to gather and share stories of him at the luncheon that will be held after Mass at the St. Bernard School Gymnasium. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Buckeye Central Endowment Fund. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 16, 2019
