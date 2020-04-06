Services
Paul M. Brown

Paul M. Brown Obituary
Paul M. Brown

Bucyrus - Paul M. Brown, 69 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus. Paul was born in Bucyrus September 2, 1950 to the late Robert Cecil and Bernice (Cross) Brown. He is survived by sister Marlene Malone of Bucyrus; niece and nephews Beth Striker, Matt Striker, Ted Skidmore, Teresa, Jennifer, and Mike Brown; as well as numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

Paul lived his entire life in Bucyrus and attended Wynford School until 1966 when he was involved in an automobile accident.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Sean McLeod officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Wynford Athletic Boosters or the donor's choice through the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected]
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
