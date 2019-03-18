Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Ridgeton Rd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Ridgeton Rd.
Paul R. Leonhardt


Paul R. Leonhardt Obituary
Paul R. Leonhardt

Sulphur Springs - Paul R. Leonhardt, 93 of Sulphur Springs passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. Paul was born July 30, 1925 in Bucyrus to the late Edward S. and Hattie M. (Green) Leonhardt. He was married Nov. 9, 1947 to Donna Mae (Zink) Leonardt who preceded him in death on December 20, 2016. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Walter and Ernest.

Paul is survived by children Roxanne (Ron) Shipman of Sulphur Springs; Ron (Debbie) Leonhardt, Joliet, IL; Roger Leonhardt, Cleveland; Rodney (Raie) Leonhardt of Sulphur Springs; grandchildren Anthony Shipman, Michael (Angela) Shipman, Aaron (Aurelia) Leonhardt, Dustin (Deanna) Leonhardt, Rochelle Leonhardt, and Rhiley (Danielle) Leonhardt; 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; as well as sister in laws Lois Leonhardt and Helen Noblit.

Paul graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and was a U.S. Navy Veteran during WWII. He retired in 1985 from Timken and drove school bus for 30 years in the Colonel Crawford district. Paul was a Mason and member of the Bucyrus Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for 29 years, playing golf and bowling.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Rd. with Rev. Hans Scherner officiating, burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 noon on Thursday until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 18, 2019
