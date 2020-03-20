|
Pauline Campanella
Bucyrus - Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Friend -
Pauline Campanella (née Vanover), age 74, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away March 18, 2020 following an extended illness.
Pauline was born in Williamson, West Virginia, the daughter of Samuel Vanover and Emily Agnes Vanover (née Potter).
On February 11, 1963, she married Benny Campanella, Sr. of Freeburn, Kentucky. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.
After graduating from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Education, Pauline earned her Master of Social Work degree from Case Western Reserve University.
Pauline worked at The Ohio State University @ Marion's Yoder Prairie Learning Laboratory; as a teacher in the Head Start Program; and as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, often as a Victim's Advocate with the courts.
Before completing her higher education, Pauline was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader in the Bucyrus community. Pauline was also a member of Bucyrus Nazarene Church.
She is survived by her husband Benny, her daughter Pebbles Campanella-Napakh (Elliot Napakh); sons Benny Campanella, Jr. (Michelle Campanella); Michael Campanella (Tiffany Campanella), granddaughters Madison Campanella, Morgan Campanella, Macey Campanella and grandsons Silas Campanella and Devon Campanella.
Pauline was a kind, noble, generous, free-spirited woman who will be greatly missed.
We love you.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020