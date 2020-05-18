|
Peggy I. Stover
Sycamore - Peggy I. Stover, age 89 of Sycamore, Ohio died at 12:36 A.M., Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Upper Sandusky, Ohio. She was born October 23, 1930 in Sycamore, Ohio to Owen and Hortense (Hill) Hushour. She married Frank J. Stover on January 2, 1948 and he died November 3, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Richard A. Stover, Bucyrus, Ohio and Michael J. (Nancy) Stover, Bucyrus, Ohio. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, three sisters, Mary (Gordon) McGown, Iberia, Ohio, Judy Norwell, Huron, Ohio and Linda (Bob) Trausch, McCutchenville, Ohio and one brother, Larry (Pat) Hushour, Sycamore, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two grandsons, one sister and three brothers beside her husband and parents.
She was a retired linotype operator at the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum for over thirty years. She was a 1948 graduate of Sycamore High School and attended the Sycamore United Methodist Church.
Funeral services for Peggy will be private due to the coronavirus at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore, Ohio with Pastor Kristin Buchs officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Sycamore United Methodist Church, Mohawk Community Library or Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.
