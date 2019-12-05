|
Peggy Sue Hess
BUCYRUS - Peggy Hess, 80, of Bucyrus, died, Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 8, 1939 in Swords Creek, Virginia to the late Harvel and Leatha (Boyd) Robinett. Peggy was a 1957 graduate of Honaker High School and went onto complete nursing school in 1959, becoming an LPN. That same year on June 6, she married CA Hess and they shared 42 years of marriage until his death on June 22, 2001.
Peggy was proud to be an LPN and later became a licensed Physical Therapy Assistant, caring for patients at Maplecrest, Bucyrus Community Hospital and Altercare before her retirement.
Peggy's face lit up when she got to visit with her grandchildren, and she enjoyed many years of camping at the Tee Pee Campgrounds in Upper Sandusky. She was an auxiliary member of 1078, Women of the Moose 741 and AMVETS 27, where she loved socializing with friends and traveled the state for various conventions. She and CA enjoyed many retiree lunches at UAW Credit Union, and she was a longtime volunteer for the Crawford County Chapter of the American Red Cross during their blood drives. Peggy loved listening to bluegrass music and their family traveled to many festivals throughout Ohio and Virginia; always on the lookout for her favorite artist, Jim Ed Brown.
Peggy dabbled in ceramics which became a small business for a short time. She liked playing solitaire and doing word searches and could often be found at her designated table, working jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by children, Gary (Linda) Hess and Kathy (Eric) Young; grandchildren, Caleb Hess and Hannah Hess; siblings, Harry (Charlotte) Robinett, David (Doris) Robinett and Phyllis Phillips; brother-in-law, Sherman Hess and a sister-in-law, Wanda Hess along with many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by infant daughter, Ellen Marie Hess; infant sister, Cindy Robinett; brothers-in-law, Thurman Phillips and Ulis Hess and a sister-in-law, Gayle Robinett.
Peggy made it clear that there are to be no public services, but for those wishing to do something, donations can be made payable to Ronald McDonald House Charities. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019