Peggy Teets Clady Conrad
Our beloved sister and friend passed away Oct 31st. She is preceded in death by father and mother Gene and Betty Holland Teets, brother Michael Teets and nephew Matthew Furcron. She is survived by husband, son Tim clady, sisters Sue Teets Delong, Newark OH, Anita Teets Hale, Bloomville OH, John Teets Boise ID and nephew Chad Teets and wife Kim. She graduated in 1982 and worked at Foodtown in Bucyrus, Krogers in Johnstown and Newark OH. We loved and cherished this wonderful person that was given to us 55 years ago.
We invite family and friends to join us in a life celebration Nov 23rd from 2-5 at the United Methodist Outreach Center, 216 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus OH. Bring all of your precious memories and photos to share.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18, 2019