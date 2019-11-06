Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Teets Clady Conrad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Teets Clady Conrad Obituary
Peggy Teets Clady Conrad

Our beloved sister and friend passed away Oct 31st. She is preceded in death by father and mother Gene and Betty Holland Teets, brother Michael Teets and nephew Matthew Furcron. She is survived by husband, son Tim clady, sisters Sue Teets Delong, Newark OH, Anita Teets Hale, Bloomville OH, John Teets Boise ID and nephew Chad Teets and wife Kim. She graduated in 1982 and worked at Foodtown in Bucyrus, Krogers in Johnstown and Newark OH. We loved and cherished this wonderful person that was given to us 55 years ago.

We invite family and friends to join us in a life celebration Nov 23rd from 2-5 at the United Methodist Outreach Center, 216 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus OH. Bring all of your precious memories and photos to share.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -