Perry D. Koepke
UPPER SANDUSKY - Calling hours for Perry Koepke will be held from 1-3 and 5-7pm Sunday, December 1 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus with Pastor Mike Greenler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
His complete obituary along with organizations for gifts will be published in the Friday edition of the newspaper.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019