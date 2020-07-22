Extending our deepest sympathy to the entire family. Donnie was a dear friend to the entire Lutz family in Chatfield. His good nature, and the wide range of talents that he possessed helped to make him one of the kindest and most interesting person that we could ever hope to include in our lives. He was a good man. He will be missed.

Sincerely,

Michael and Janeen (Lutz) Nicolino

